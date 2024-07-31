JECAAGC conducts tree plantation drive in Kamrup district

Guwahati, Jul 31: In line with the pan-India tree plantation drive, the member engineers of the Jorhat Engineering College Alumni Association Guwahati Chapter took up a day-long tree plantation programme at Jyotibharati Alokdham near Madan Kamdev temple in Kamrup district on July 31.

Around 200 saplings of a variety of fruits and flowers were planted on the premises by the engineers in association with the management and students of the institute.



There was a discussion regarding trees and nature to increase awareness among students.



The engineers have also pledged to oversee the wellbeing and nurturing of the planted saplings for the next few months.

