JECAAGC conducts tree plantation drive in Kamrup district

Guwahati, Jul 31: In line with the pan-India tree plantation drive, the member engineers of the Jorhat Engineering College Alumni Association Guwahati Chapter took up a day-long tree plantation programme at Jyotibharati Alokdham near Madan Kamdev temple in Kamrup district on July 31.
Around 200 saplings of a variety of fruits and flowers were planted on the premises by the engineers in association with the management and students of the institute.
There was a discussion regarding trees and nature to increase awareness among students.
The engineers have also pledged to oversee the wellbeing and nurturing of the planted saplings for the next few months.
