Jayanta Mallabaruah urges people of Assam to stand against Miya Museum issue

Silchar, Oct 29: Amidst the ongoing controversy and political slug fest stirred over the Miya Museum issue in the state, Minister of PHE, Skill Development and Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah, who is also the Guardian Minister for Cachar district, on Friday has urged people of Assam to stand against the issue of Miya Museum.

Talking to reporters sidelines of the distribution of cheques for the beneficiaries of Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS) 2021 at Rajiv Bhawan, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, " it is utterly unfortunate to know and learn that there are people in the state who express their solidarity towards the issue of Miya Museum and in my view, those going support on the issue are no less than traitors. I urge upon all the khilonjiya people of Assam irrespective of language and religion to stand against this attempt of infiltration into our culture and tradition. Those in the opposition or people from some associations are gaining the strength to show their support towards the Miya Museum issue which is grossly unfortunate."

Asked if he sees any internationally motivated anti-India or Jihadi link behind the issue, the Minister claimed that the possibilities cannot be ruled out.