Jayanta Mallabaruah launches massive developmental projects in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 15: In a significant move aimed at fostering development in the Dhubri District, Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill Development, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Jayanta Malla Baruah laid the foundation stone for different schemes worth more than a whopping Rs 500 crore on Friday.

The event, held under the auspices of the state government's "Vikash Yatra" initiatives, marked a crucial step forward for the region's progress.

The unveiling of these schemes comes as a timely gift from the state government to the people of Dhubri, particularly ahead of the impending elections. Minister Baruah, addressing the gathering, underscored the importance of these projects in bolstering the socio-economic landscape of the district.

"Today's inauguration of developmental projects reflects our commitment to the welfare of the people of Dhubri," remarked Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah during the ceremony. "We are dedicated to ensuring inclusive growth and prosperity for all segments of society."

However, amidst the celebration of progress, political undertones were evident in Minister Baruah's address. Making his stance clear ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he asserted, "BJP cannot win from Dhubri HPC Constituency, but Dhubri is not out of the Developmental Projects of State and central government.”.

In addition to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Minister Baruah inaugurated several key landmarks, including the 'I Love Dhubri' Symbol at Dhubuni Ghat and the newly constructed 'Shaheed Bedi' and 'Clock Tower' of Ward No. 1. These inaugurations further underscored the government's commitment to infrastructural development across the district.

Responding to queries from reporters, Minister Baruah addressed the political landscape, expressing confidence in the electoral prospects of certain candidates. "We are allowing tigers and elephants to fight the battle of Dhubri," he remarked, dismissing the likelihood of a BJP victory in the region's demographic.

Touching upon contentious issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Minister Baruah asserted, "The CAA portal has not received a single application till date." He encouraged dissenting voices to seek recourse through legal channels rather than resorting to street protests.



In a direct jab at opposition figures, Minister Baruah criticised Gaurav Gogoi's electoral strategy, questioning his cultural identity and linguistic proficiency. "Gaurav Gogoi, who claims to be an Ahom, is shy to wear an Ahom dress on Madam Mehefi's but sits with a skull cap on Eid; how will the people of Assam vote for that person? Gaurav Gogoi cannot even speak Assamese," he remarked.



Looking ahead to the electoral contest, Minister Baruah exuded confidence in certain candidates, notably Rakibul Hussain, whom he hailed as a formidable contender. "Rakibul Hussain is a very big and brave leader, so he has come to contest elections in Dhubri. The demography of Dhubri will help Ajmal today," he asserted. He also wished that AGP would win the Dhubri seat.



Furthermore, Minister Baruah predicted electoral outcomes, suggesting that certain candidates would face defeat. "Lurin Jyoti will take a hat-trick this time in Jorhat. Lurin Jyoti will set a record by losing three consecutively, this time," he declared.



In concluding remarks, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah reiterated his government's unwavering commitment to the development and progress of Dhubri, pledging to continue initiatives aimed at uplifting the region's socio-economic fabric.

