Jatinga–Lampur rail link reopens as Sealdah–Silchar Express arrives on June 29

Silchar, June 29: A week after a massive landslide crippled train connectivity through the critical Jatinga–Lampur hill section in Assam, passenger services have resumed, bringing a wave of relief to Barak Valley and the neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.

The first major breakthrough came on Sunday morning, when the 13175 Sealdah–Silchar Kanchanjungha Express arrived at New Haflong station at 10:50 am, becoming the first passenger train to traverse the landslide-hit stretch since the landslide.

Despite stretches of track being buried under debris just days ago, NFR had maintained that services would resume by Sunday—a promise now fulfilled. The successful run is an important step in NFR’s ongoing efforts to restore train services.

Trial operations began on Saturday evening with confirmation that both the Sealdah–Silchar Kanchanjungha Express and the Sabroom–Agartala–Sealdah Express would operate through the affected zone.

Multiple freight trains, including petrol tankers, rice wagons, and a long-delayed pool wagon to Dharmanagar, were sent ahead of passenger services to test track stability. A special Rangiya–Agartala trial service is also part of the phased resumption.

“If the trial runs pass safely, full-scale operations will likely resume by Monday,” said an NFR official.

Slight changes in train timings are expected, with the Kanchanjungha Express now scheduled to leave Badarpur at 1 pm and return via Guwahati at 2:55 pm, and Lumding at 6:40 pm.

Restoration work in the disaster-hit zone has continued non-stop since the landslide severed the only rail link connecting this remote part of the Northeast with the rest of the country.

For the landlocked regions of Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram, and parts of Manipur, the disruption had caused both economic strain and logistical nightmares.

“This is a huge relief. The Chief Minister has also been monitoring the developments closely,” said Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, confirming he had spoken with the NFR General Manager.

The resumption of services marks a hopeful return to normal life for communities long cut off by the landslide.