Jatinga welcomes migratory birds, highlighting Dima Hasao’s eco-tourism, heritage

Haflong, Sept 28: In a colourful and symbolic event, the ceremonial welcome of the world famous Jatinga migratory birds was held on Saturday coinciding with the celebration of World Tourism Day at the Jatinga Festival site. The occasion drew enthusiastic participation from locals, nature lovers, and cultural performers who came together to highlight the natural allure of Dima Hasao and its significance in eco-tourism.

The programme was attended by Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), who attended as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Thaosen lauded the uniqueness of Jatinga as a natural habitat that attracts global attention, saying that the migratory birds have become a symbol of the district’s identity. He also emphasized the need to balance tourism with conservation in order to preserve Jatinga’s ecological heritage for future generations.

The ceremonial welcome of the birds included traditional and cultural performances, reflecting the harmonious ties between communities and nature. The event also featured awareness messages on the protection of migratory species and responsible tourism practices.

Organisers highlighted that the observance of World Tourism Day at Jatinga illustrates the district’s potential to emerge as a premier destination for eco-tourism in Northeast India. With the arrival of migratory birds beginning around this season, the ceremony marked not only a cultural celebration but also an invitation to visitors and researchers from across the globe.