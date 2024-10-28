Jatinga Bird Festival on Nov 8-9, focus on plastic-free celebration

Haflong, Oct. 28: This year's Jatinga Bird Festival to be held on November 8-9 in its permanent stage near N Leikul, is all set to draw a huge footfall.

This annual gathering is being organised with the aim of raising awareness for the protection of migratory birds that flock to the Borail Range during winter and promoting tourism in the district.

Further, more emphasis would be given for the plastic-free celebration and no use of plastic would be encouraged considering the rising pollution.

Jatinga Festival or Jatinga Bird Festival will offer a varied range of attraction and activities for its visitors’ taste of music.

Rock and pop music is very famous here, with many local rock bands that will perform in the Jatinga Music Festival.

Further, various national award winning artists have also been invited. During the festival, visitors will get the opportunity to enjoy local flavours and experience the rich food culture of the region.

The tribal dishes of Dima Hasao with unique ingredients will also be available. The organisers also decided engage local people to participate in the festival, sharing their knowledge and traditions with the visitors, fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange. Quiz competition, beauty contests have also been lined up.

Joshringdao Phonglo, chairman, Dima Hasao Tourism, requested all the birds' lovers, nature lovers, and trekkers to visit Jatinga during the festival and enjoy all the activities along with the delicious tribal delicacies.





