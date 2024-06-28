Japanese encephalitis outbreak in Jorhat; one dead, several hospitalised

Jorhat, Jun 28: A severe outbreak of Japanese encephalitis has left people in Assam’s Jorhat district distressed.

As per sources, a person from the Selenghat area of Jorhat district died of Japanese encephalitis while undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Furthermore, a 16-year-old girl and a youth from the village are undergoing treatment for the disease.

Similarly, a man from Namsetsu and a 35-year-old woman named Jeeta Bora Gogoi of Barangiya village are undergoing treatment at JMCH in critical condition.

According to the allegations made by the locals, the health workers spray mosquito repellent only outside their houses.

Moreover, when they request the health workers to spray the mosquito repellent inside the premises of their houses, they make a lot of excuses and avoid spraying it inside.

The irresponsible behaviour has left the people furious, and after being confronted by the locals, the team of health workers agreed to cooperate with them.