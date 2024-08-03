Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: 4 dead, 36 infected in Barpeta

Barpeta, Aug 3: The Joint Director of Health Services in Barpeta district on Monday reported that around 36 individuals have been infected with Japanese Encephalitis (JE), or JE-like illness, resulting in four fatalities.

The Joint Director of Health Services for Barpeta district, Dr. Paresh Chandra Kalita, confirmed that out of the 36 affected individuals, 18 have tested positive for Japanese encephalitis.



According to information provided by the Health Department, from January 1 to August, one death was attributed to Japanese encephalitis, while three others succumbed to JE-like illnesses in the Barpeta district.



In response to the outbreak, local authorities have begun implementing preventive measures. The Barpeta Municipality Board has initiated a smoke-spraying campaign in various parts of the town to control the mosquito population, which is known to transmit the Japanese encephalitis virus.



Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents to take precautions such as using mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed.



Furthermore, the public is advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with Japanese encephalitis, including high fever, headache, neck stiffness, and altered consciousness.

