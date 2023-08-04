Japanese encephalitis kills 1 in Assam

Barpeta, Aug 4: With the rise in cases of Japanese encephalitis in Assam, a person identified as Khanin Pathak died of the disease in Barpeta on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Pathak was severely ill following which he was admitted to Nemcare Hospital, in Guwahati but later was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he took his last breath.

Japenese encephalitis is an infectious disease that spreads through mosquito bites which is found in pigs and birds.