85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Japanese encephalitis kills 1 in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Japanese encephalitis kills 1 in Assam
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Barpeta, Aug 4: With the rise in cases of Japanese encephalitis in Assam, a person identified as Khanin Pathak died of the disease in Barpeta on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Pathak was severely ill following which he was admitted to Nemcare Hospital, in Guwahati but later was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he took his last breath.

Japenese encephalitis is an infectious disease that spreads through mosquito bites which is found in pigs and birds.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Japanese encephalitis kills 1 in Assam

Barpeta, Aug 4: With the rise in cases of Japanese encephalitis in Assam, a person identified as Khanin Pathak died of the disease in Barpeta on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Pathak was severely ill following which he was admitted to Nemcare Hospital, in Guwahati but later was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he took his last breath.

Japenese encephalitis is an infectious disease that spreads through mosquito bites which is found in pigs and birds.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad