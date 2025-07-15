Japanese Encephalitis, AES cases spike in Lakhimpur; 38 cases so far, three dead

Lakhimpur, July 15: The Japanese Encephalitis (JE) situation in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has taken a worrying turn with three deaths, pushing the health authorities to step up preventive measures to curb further spread of the disease.

According to official sources, one death was attributed to Japanese Encephalitis, while two others succumbed to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The victims of AES have been identified as Lakhinandan Nath,13, from Khoga village and Makhani Bora, 82, from Bihpuria.

Earlier, on July 3, an 11-year-old boy named Lytton Deori from Bordeori village in Narayanpur, who was undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh, had died due to JE, highlighting the growing threat posed by the vector-borne disease in the region.

The Lakhimpur district health department confirmed that so far 38 people affected by JE and AES have recovered after treatment. Currently, three JE-infected patients are still under medical supervision at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital, while six patients have recently been discharged.

In response to the rising number of cases, the district health department has intensified vector control activities. Malathion fogging operations are being conducted in Bihpuria and Dhakuakhana Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) areas to control mosquito breeding, which is a primary factor in the spread of JE.

Japanese Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral infection that poses a significant public health challenge in Assam every year during the monsoon season.

Health officials have appealed to the public to remain vigilant, keep their surroundings clean, and report any symptoms of high fever, headache, and neurological signs to the nearest health facility without delay.