Japanese delegation explores investment opportunities in Assam's semiconductor sector

Jagiroad, Feb 7: Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono on Thursday said that a lot of Japanese investors are keen on investing in the semiconductor industry in Assam.

His comment comes ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative being organised by the State Government to woo major investors. Advantage Assam 2.0, a global investment summit, is scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26.

Ono made the remarks during the visit of a high-level Japanese delegation to the ongoing construction site of the Tata semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

"A lot of Japanese investors are interested in investing in the semiconductor industry in Assam. I look forward to working in collaboration with the state government and Tata," Ono said during a brief interaction with media persons.

The delegation toured the facility to gain a first-hand look at the progress of the plant, which is expected to play a pivotal role in the growing semiconductor industry in India and facilitate the supply chain.

Japan has long been a global leader in semiconductor technology, and its involvement in the sector in Assam, according to experts, is poised to boost the region's technological capabilities and foster economic growth.

Besides, the Rs 25,000 crore Tata semiconductor plant is expected to effect a turnaround vis-à-vis employment and skill development in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently visited Japan and also held a roadshow in Tokyo to woo potential investors, besides taking part in a number of discussions with leading business leaders.

Advantage Assam 2.0, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bring together government representatives, business leaders, and international investors to discuss opportunities for collaboration and explore potential investments in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

By-

Sanjoy Ray