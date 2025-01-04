Janata Bhawan turns fortress as Tai-Ahom protest demands ST status, autonomous council

Guwahati, Jan. 4: The area surrounding Janata Bhawan in Dispur was transformed into a fortress on Saturday, with a heavy deployment of security personnel.

The forces were stationed to prevent any untoward incidents as the Tai-Ahom community, led by the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYPA), held a protest in the area, demanding the granting of Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to six communities in Assam.

The protestors, carrying banners, posters, and flags, called for the inclusion of five other communities — Moran, Matak, Chutia, Adivasi (Tea Tribes), and Koch Rajbongshi — in the ST category, along with the establishment of an autonomous council for the Tai-Ahom community.

“We seek the ST status for the Tai-Ahom community and demand that an autonomous council be created for the swift development of our people," said one of the protestors.

The issue has its roots in 2019 when the first steps toward granting the ST status to these six communities were initiated.

According to protest leaders, a bill was introduced in the same year, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and a ministerial committee was formed.

Despite all discussions and the presentation of a report, the government failed to forward it to the Centre, leaving the community’s demands unaddressed.

A leader of the TAYPA expressed frustration, stating, “The government formed a committee, and we presented our case in 2019. However, the government did not act on it, and now we are still waiting for justice.”

While the Assam government claims that the state is free from protests and movements, the TAYPA’s rally seems like a direct result of the government’s failure to fulfil its promises.

The protestors highlighted that although they prefer peaceful lives, continued negligence by the government would push the youth to take to the streets again.

“If the government continues to ignore our democratic protests, agitations will return to Assam. We are peace-loving people, but we cannot remain silent when our rights are denied,” said a protestor.

TAYPA also expressed disillusionment with both the Congress and BJP, alleging that both parties have failed the Tai-Ahom community.

One protestor said, “If the BJP continues to neglect our cause like the Congress did, their fate will be the same as Congress. Just as Congress lost power, the BJP will face the same fate in 2026.”

Reflecting on the BJP’s electoral promises from 2016, when they vowed to grant the ST status within 100 days of assuming power, TAYPA leaders accused the party of using their cause merely for votes. “The BJP has used our cause to win elections, but they have not delivered on their promises,” said a protest leader.

The protestors also expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s response, stressing that their rally outside Janata Bhawan was a necessary step.

“If the government continues to ignore us, we will ensure that they are removed from power in 2026, just as Tarun Gogoi was voted out for not granting us the ST status,” stated another protestor.

The protestors remain resolute in their demands, calling for immediate action and threatening further protests if their voices continue to be unheard.