Jamugurihat gears up to host 95th annual conference of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha

Jamugurihat, Feb 3: Jamugurihat’s Dholaibeel-Naharbari Pothar area in Sonitpur district is sporting a festive look and reverberating with naam-prasanga and chanting of the name of Lord Krishna by members of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha from across the State, as the Vaishnavite culture’s highest platform is going to conduct its 95th annual conference in the area with a three-day programme from February 6.

The year-long preparations for the mega religious and cultural event have reached the final stage.

As many as 35 sub-committees, formed to oversee various facets, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a memorable experience for devotees hailing from far-flung areas, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Megahalaya, besides the Delhi and Puri chapters of the Vaishnavite platform.

The sub-committees have already given final touches to their respective works, giving a spectacular design to the namghar, dining hall, main meeting hall, entrance gate, delegates’ camps, exhibition sites, and the main flag-hoisting altar (‘dharma dhwaja uttulan bedi’), which has been designed as a boat.

The air in the area is now filled with the chanting of Harinaam and other devotional songs along with joyful dances of devotees who are immersed in bhakti, transforming the greater Jamuguri area into a vibrant and sacred space that reflects the spirit of unity and devotion associated with the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev.

While talking to The Assam Tribune, the president and secretary of the reception committee, Prabhakar Barman and Bipul Borah, respectively, said that 55 district committees across the State, along with the Delhi, Puri, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland chapters, are taking part in the event.

The event is being hosted by the Tezpur district unit with a budget of over Rs 4.10 crore that has been contributed mainly by the devotees and common people across various corners.

“As we are the host district, altogether 3,400 households from 140 villages and four regional committees under our jurisdiction have contributed a sizeable amount of money to make the event a grand success,” Barman and Borah said, adding that monetary contribution has been pouring in from various other sources as well.

Highlighting the itinerary of the programme, the duo of office-bearers of the reception committee mentioned that besides cleanliness and sapling plantation drives, morning prayers and naam-prasanga will start on February 6 along with inauguration of the central delegates’ camp, namghar, delegates’ meeting hall, office of the reception committee, book fair and exhibition hall, special delegates’ camp, main pandal, etc.

The day’s other events will include the main executive meeting, a meeting among members of the publicity sub-committee and education sub-committee, a meeting of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s thrift and credit co-operative society, etc.

Along with these, a book release function, a special tribute to Zubeen Garg with the presence of more than 10,000 devotees, and a cultural programme will be the major attractions of the day.

The next day’s highlight will be a conclave of district presidents and secretaries, a literature sub-committee meet wherein Dr Subratjyoti Neog, head of the Department of Assamese, Tezpur University, will talk on the topic of ‘Sankari Sahityat Jaitya Setana aru Sanatan Bhabadarsa’, a cultural sub-committee meeting, a cultural meet, a delegates’ meet, presentation of ankiya naat, etc.

The last day’s programme will start with unfurling of the Sangha’s flag by the organisation’s ‘Podadhikar’, Bhabendranath Deka.

It will be followed by Bhagawat Bhraman and a colourful cultural procession.

The event will culminate with an open session which will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other dignitaries like Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, BTR chief Hagrama Mohilary, and representatives of different national organisations.

It may be mentioned that along with a number of books, including a research-based book titled Bhakti Bibhaban: An analytical study on Bhakti Ratnakar and Bhakti Ratnawali, a book translated by late Hiteswar Borah, ex-principal of the Jamuguri HS School, and a souvenir will be released during the programme.