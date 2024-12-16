Jalvahak scheme launched to boost cargo transport via inland waterways

Guwahati, Dec 16: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday unveiled the Jalvahak scheme, a major policy initiative aimed at incentivizing long-haul cargo movement through India’s National Waterways 1 (river Ganga), National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra), and National Waterways 16 (river Barak).

Speaking at the launch, Sonowal emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s inland waterway network. “With its economical, ecologically sound, and efficient nature, cargo movement via waterways can decongest railways and roadways while offering significant cost benefits,” he said. The Jalvahak scheme provides incentives for cargo movement exceeding 300 km, empowering vessel operators and encouraging businesses to adopt waterways as a sustainable and cost-effective transportation mode.

Highlighting the scheme's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India's infrastructure, Sonowal said, “This initiative promotes safe, timely, and cost-effective cargo delivery, contributing to India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.”

The event also saw the flagging off of three cargo ships — MV AAI, MV Homi Bhaba, and MV Trishul with dumb barges Ajay and Dikhu — from the GR Jetty in Kolkata, marking the beginning of a Fixed Scheduled Service of cargo vessels on National Waterways.

The MV Trishul carries 1,500 tonnes of cement from Kolkata to Pandu in Guwahati via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR). Similarly, MV AAI transports 1,000 tonnes of gypsum to Patna, while MV Homi Bhaba carries 200 tonnes of coal to Varanasi. The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service will operate vessels on the Kolkata-Patna-Varanasi and Kolkata-Guwahati routes.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the Jalvahak scheme and the fixed schedule service are expected to significantly enhance cargo transportation via waterways, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional transport networks.