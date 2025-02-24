Jaishankar calls wildlife safari in Kaziranga ‘straight out of a book or movie' experience

Guwahati, Feb 24: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with a delegation of 45 Heads of Missions and Ambassadors, began his Monday with an awe-inspiring wildlife safari in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.

"It’s a great way to start the day. We saw rhinos, wild buffalos, elephants... It felt like everything we’ve read in books or seen in movies came alive. It was an extraordinary experience," Jaishankar told the press after the elephant safari.

With Assam witnessing a steady rise in tourism, the Minister highlighted the need to boost the state’s global appeal.

“I’ve heard that tourist numbers have crossed three lakh. Our goal is to give Assam and the Northeast a higher profile—attracting more international tourists, investors, and global interest. Efforts are moving in the right direction,” he said.

Jaishankar was accompanied by Heads of Missions and Ambassadors from Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Iceland, and Finland, among others.

"We are here for Advantage Assam, and we will be heading to Guwahati after this," he added.













External Affairs Minister during elephant ride in Kaziranga.





An ambassador told the press that their visit to Kaziranga will remain a life-long memory for them from India.

“We thank the Minister of External Affairs and the Assam authorities for offering us this opportunity. This is something that will remain a life-long memory from India. We are based in New Delhi, and we had the advantage today of seeing Assam, and immerse in its natural beauty, and the beauty of India. It is simply breath-taking,” he said.

The ambassador further added, “I wish all the animals here, including the rhinos and elephants, long life and good protection,” and thanked the authorities again for organising this ‘wonderful’ day for them.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who joined Jaishankar and the envoys on the safari, expressed optimism about the impact of their visit.

"Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, Shri @DrSJaishankar ji, along with ambassadors from over 45 countries, experienced the breath-taking beauty of Kaziranga this morning through a jeep and elephant safari. It was a pleasure to accompany them on this memorable visit," Bora shared in a social media post.

The delegation had arrived at Jorhat Airport on Sunday evening and was welcomed by Minister Bora and Mariani legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Later this evening, Jaishankar and the delegates will witness the Jhumur Binandini performance at Sarusajai Stadium, followed by their participation in the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara tomorrow.