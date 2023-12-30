Jail warden arrested for peddling contraband in Dhubri district jail

Dhubri, Dec 30: In a shocking turn of events, a jail warder at Dhubri district jail was apprehended on Friday for allegedly smuggling contraband tablets and marijuana into the prison premises. The accused warder, identified as Bibhajan Basumatary, was caught red-handed by a vigilant colleague at the jail gate.

The incident unfolded when another warder discovered banned narcotics and psychotropic substances in Basumatary's possession during a routine check at the Dhubri District Jail Gate.

Jail Superintendent Prasanta Rajbongshi took immediate action by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) against Basumatary and promptly handed him over to the local police. The police registered a case under Dhubri PS Case No. 526/23 and presented the accused before the Dhubri court. Subsequently, the court remanded Basumatary to police custody for a period of two days.

As part of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement authorities seized the contraband tablets and initiated efforts to trace the source of the illicit drugs. Simultaneously, they are working to identify the intended recipients of these substances among the jail inmates.

This incident has raised concerns about the security protocols within the prison system, prompting authorities to review and strengthen existing measures to prevent the smuggling of banned items into correctional facilities.