Jail Supt arrested in connection with security breach at Dibrugarh Central Jail

Guwahati, Mar 9: In the latest development, the Superintendent of the Dibrugarh Central Jail was arrested on Friday in connection with the security breach in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at the central jail.

According to sources, several unauthorised items, including a spy-cam pen and a smartphone, were discovered in the National Security Act (NSA) cell of separatist leader Amritpal Singh. Singh, the chief of "Waris Paunjab De," and his nine associates were lodged in the cell.

When the matter was investigated, it was found that the technical data drawn from the devices pointed to the involvement of jail superintendent Nripen Das.

Speaking to the reporters on the arrest, Superintendent of Police Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy said, “On the basis of sufficient incriminating evidence, the jail superintendent was taken into custody on Thursday and he has been arrested on Friday.”

“The scope and event of these unlawful activities can be a threat to a larger level also. For this reason, whatever support the jail staff provided to the NSA detainees has been taken seriously because they are NSA detainees staying in our jail and we have to ensure that the rules and the jail manual have to be followed,” he said.

The police lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Assam Prisoners Act at Dibrugarh Police Station.