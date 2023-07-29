85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Jail inmate dies by suicide in Kokrajhar

By Correspondent
Jail inmate dies by suicide in Kokrajhar
KOKRAJHAR, July.28: An under-trial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a common bathroom inside the Kokrajhar district jail last night.


The jail inmate was identified as Jonus Mardi of No-2 Kanupara village under Kachugaon PS of Kokrajhar district. He was also a self-style Deputy Commander-in-Chief of erstwhile Santal Tiger Forces (STF), sources said.

According to the sources, Mardi was admitted in Kokrajhar jail in January this year and facing trial in Case No-6/2018, Under Section 357/380 IPC.

