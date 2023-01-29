JACRU raises question on the intent of the Government

Silchar, Jan 29: In an interesting development, the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions(JACRU) has raised questions on the intent of the Government.

This has been taken in action against the list of persons accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the alleged scam and corruption at the closed Cachar Paper Mill a unit under the government Hindustan Paper Corporation.

The JACRU members have sent a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against the culprits named in the CBI FIR filed back in March 2020 and sought action against them before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

