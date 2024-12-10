JACRU hails NCLAT judgment on provident fund dues for paper mill workers

Guwahati, Dec 10: The Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) of Cachar and Nagaon Paper Mills has hailed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) December 3 judgment as a landmark decision for labour rights.

The ruling mandates the payment of outstanding Provident Fund (PF) dues for employees of the defunct mills, a development welcomed with relief and optimism by JACRU members.

JACRU president Manabendra Chakraborty expressed gratitude for the judgment. He described it as a major victory following years of legal battles since the closure of Cachar Paper Mill in 2015 and Nagaon Paper Mill in 2017.

The PF dues, including interest, are estimated to exceed ₹400 crore. “We trust the government will respect the verdict and clear the dues within 21 days. Failing this, we are prepared to escalate our protests or approach the Supreme Court,” Chakraborty warned.

JACRU also criticised local political leaders for their inaction, seeking accountability from MPs Dr. Rajdeep Roy and Parimal Suklabaidya regarding promises to revive the mills and address corruption.

The union emphasized the severe impact of the mills' closure on local youth employment and called for clarity on the revival plans promised by national leaders.

During the mills' non-operational period, over 130 employees lost their lives, suffering from months of salary arrears that led to devastating consequences.

Since September 7, four employees from the paper mills have passed away.

On March 28, 2022, the Assam government took control of the assets of the two closed Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) mills and pledged to pay the employees’ salaries for over 91 months.