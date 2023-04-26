IYC president Srinivas BV moves Gauhati HC, seeks quashing of FIR against him

Guwahati, Apr 26: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV on Wednesday moved the Gauhati High Court, seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him by expelled Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Angkita Dutta, alleging harassment.

The Assam Police recently served a notice to the Youth Congress President, asking him to appear at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on May 2 for questioning in connection with the case filed against him by Dutta. His petition will be heard by a bench of Justice Ajit Borthakur today.

Meanwhile, the State Congress party has expelled former Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for ‘anti-party activities’.

Reacting to the expulsion, Angkita says her fight is not against the Congress but against Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas. She accused Srinivas of persistently harassing her and alleged him of making sexist comments.