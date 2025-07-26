IVF experts flag rising infertility in Assam, link it to lifestyle, late parenthood

Guwahati, July 26: On the occasion of World IVF Day, fertility specialists in Assam raised concerns over increasing infertility rates in the State, attributing the trend to lifestyle changes, delayed marriages, and late family planning decisions.

“Factors such as substance abuse, hormonal imbalance, poor diet, and tobacco consumption are contributing to male infertility, including conditions like low sperm count and even Azoospermia (zero sperm count),” said Dr Mujibur Rahman, a fertility specialist. He noted that these issues are prevalent in both urban and rural populations. The infertility issue in the Northeast is further complicated by delayed pregnancy planning. “Age remains one of the most critical factors affecting fertility”, he added.

Highlighting the importance of early pregnancy planning, Dr Minakshi Gogoi said, “Around 20–30% of female patients suffer from PCOS and a similar percentage from endometriosis-related (a condition where lining of the uterus, grows outside the uterus, most often associated with painful periods) infertility. These conditions are now also common in rural areas, indicating dietary and lifestyle factors from early life,” she said.

Dr Ratul Datta added that nearly 30% of patients seeking IVF treatment have a history of repeated miscarriages, with most being above 35 years. “Age plays a major role. As age increases, the chance of repeated miscarriage also increases. We also receive patients with repeated IVF failures. Through advanced techniques like Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), where we test embryos for genetic abnormalities prior to transfer, repeated IVF failures can be reduced,” he said.

Experts emphasized the need for greater awareness and early fertility assessments for couples planning delayed parenthood.

- By Staff Reporter