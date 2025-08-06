ISRO honours scientist for transforming Asharikandi Terracotta into space-grade ceramic

Dhubri, Aug 6: In a confluence of heritage and high science, Dr. Palas Haldar has been felicitated by the Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for his contribution to developing strategic ceramic materials for space missions—materials that trace their origins to the terracotta village of Asharikandi in Dhubri district of Assam.

The acknowledgment from India’s premier space agency marks a historic moment—not just for Haldar, but for the age-old clay artistry of Asharikandi as well. Between 2018 and 2021, Haldar embedded himself in the village, collaborating with local artisans to explore the scientific potential of traditional terracotta craft.

Speaking to this achievement, Binoy Bhattacharjee, Director of the North East Craft and Rural Development Organization (NECARDO) and Chairman of the GI Tag Committee for Asharikandi terracotta, said, “Haldar established a functional research lab within the Asharikandi cluster. His aim was to integrate glaze pottery techniques and elevate traditional terracotta into high-performance ceramics fit for space technology.”









Haldar with Asharikandi terracotta artistes (AT Photo)

Ceramic materials are indispensable in space missions, particularly in thermal shielding systems. The ceramic tiles used in spacecraft, capable of enduring temperatures beyond 1600°C, ensure the structural integrity and safety of space shuttles during atmospheric re-entry. Haldar’s work, deeply rooted in rural Assam’s clay traditions, has now directly contributed to this critical domain.

That such a globally impactful innovation emerged from a humble terracotta village is a story of immense pride. The artisans of Asharikandi—custodians of a folk art passed down generations—played a silent yet pivotal role in enabling scientific advancements once thought exclusive to high-tech laboratories.

“This is more than a research milestone; it is a cultural revolution,” Bhattacharjee added. “It shows that indigenous knowledge systems, when respected and integrated with science, can power national achievements—even in space.”

Haldar’s success sends a resounding message across disciplines and geographies: the future of innovation may very well rise from the heart of tradition.