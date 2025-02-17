ISI link row: Pak-based leader under scanner; govt directs DGP to file case

Guwahati, Feb 17: Noting its concerns regarding the "explicit involvement" of Pakistan-based leader Ali Sheikh and other "actors of a climate action group" in matters concerning India's internal affairs, the Assam Cabinet on Sunday directed the State DGP to register a case against him under appropriate provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS) and other relevant laws.

The Cabinet directed an extensive inquiry to ascertain "whether these activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify any sympathisers or associates within Assam and across India who may be aiding Sheikh's anti-India agenda", according to a resolution taken at Cabinet meeting.

The inquiry will "investigate the width and depth of Ali Sheikh's network within the State of Assam and across India, examine individuals, organisations and accomplices based in Assam and the rest of India who have aided and abetted Ali Sheikh's actions against India and seek relevant assistance and information from concerned agencies and departments of the Government of India and Government of Assam in the course of the investigation."

"The Assam Cabinet notes that the State of Assam has historically remained a hotspot for ISI-sponsored activities, necessitating heightened vigilance and decisive action. In recent days, multiple news reports, social media posts and other information in the public domain have surfaced regarding certain comments made by a Pakistani national, Ali Sheikh, aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam. Additionally, a perusal of his social media activity includes exhaustive commentary on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters, raising serious concerns on the said individual's intention to compromise and damage India's interests," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, reading out the resolution.

He said that following a scrutiny of his social media activity and information available in the public domain, it appears that Ali Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Coleburn, a British national and the wife of Member of Parliament from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi.

"Apart from his engagements with the Government of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Coleburn, a British national, was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time spent in Islamabad. Furthermore, both Ali Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi, have been a part of a global climate action group called the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) which operates in both India and Pakistan," Sarma added, urging both Elizabeth and Gaurav to cooperate in the investigation.

Citing her participation in election rallies in Kaliabor, the Chief Minister also said the government would write to the Centre regarding the involvement of Elizabeth in the election process of India, violating VISA norms.





