ISI link row: Chief Minister hints at seeking Interpol’s assistance in probe

Guwahati, March 4: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated that the ongoing probe into alleged links between a Pakistan-based official and “certain individuals” in India may necessitate the involvement of Interpol.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Sarma said that while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a thorough investigation, its jurisdictional limitations may require international cooperation.

“The SIT has legally acquired several crucial facts and is progressing with the investigation. However, since the case involves a foreign national, we may need to seek Interpol’s assistance,” he said.

Sarma also mentioned that he had discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured that all developments would be shared as the probe advances.

In a meeting held on February 16, the Assam Cabinet directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant laws against a Pakistan-based individual, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is allegedly involved in activities concerning India’s internal affairs.

According to the resolution, the investigation will assess the extent of Sheikh’s network within Assam and across India, identifying individuals and organisations that may have aided him.

The probe will also examine Sheikh’s interactions with Elizabeth Coleburn, a British national and the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Reports suggest that Coleburn was associated with LEAD Pakistan, a climate research organisation founded by Sheikh, and was also linked to the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), which operates in both India and Pakistan.

Sarma highlighted that Assam has historically been a hotspot for ISI-sponsored activities, warranting heightened vigilance.

He also expressed concern over the alleged involvement of Assamese individuals in the case and assured that authorities were leaving no stone unturned in uncovering the truth.

Earlier, the Opposition Congress has dismissed the allegations, calling them a politically motivated attempt to tarnish Gaurav Gogoi’s image ahead of the elections.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has reached out to the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) legal team and is considering legal action against those making the claims.