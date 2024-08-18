I'm willing to contest from any seat in 2026, be it Jalukbari or Jorhat: Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat, August 18: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed his readiness to contest the 2026 Assam Elections from any constituency selected by the Congress high command.

The Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, on Sunday, stated that even if he is asked to fight from the Jalukbari constituency, he would not hesitate and would willingly enter the fray for the seat, which is currently held by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“If the Congress party asks me to contest from Jorhat or Jalukbari in the upcoming Assembly elections, I would be happy to oblige because the Congress is a party that works for the people, unlike the BJP, which works only for its own benefit,” Gogoi told the press on the sidelines of a programme in Mariani.

Gogoi's statement has understandably sparked speculation about the possibility of him facing off against Chief Minister Sarma in what could be an epic showdown in the 2026 state assembly elections.

The Jalukbari constituency has been a stronghold for Chief Minister Sarma, who has won five consecutive state polls from there since 2001.

Gogoi added that he is no stranger to speculation and is fully prepared to take on any challenge, anywhere.

“Before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, there were speculations about whether I would contest from Nagaon or Jorhat. There were predictions that I would lose by 1.5 to 3 lakh votes. But, as we all know, the results spoke for themselves. Let the followers of the ‘opportunist king’ stay with him, and those who have the heart to work for the people march with the Congress party,” he said.

The Congress leader also highlighted that one of his primary goals is to follow in the footsteps of his father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, and work for the people and the development of Assam. “It’s my foremost duty to fulfil my father’s unfulfilled dream,” he stated.

Whether or not the people of Assam will witness an epic clash between the Congress leader and Chief Minister Sarma for the Jalukbari seat remains to be seen, but with today's statement, Gogoi has certainly sounded the poll bugle, especially with by-polls and Rajya Sabha elections looming on the horizon.