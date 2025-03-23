Irrigation Minister dismisses corruption allegations in Dept, cites lack of evidence

Chirang, Mar 23: Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal has dismissed the Opposition’s corruption allegations against the Irrigation Department, asserting that the claims were made without evidence.

Responding to the Opposition’s demands for an investigation during the state budget session, Singhal, on Sunday, said, “The opposition has raised allegations in the Assembly without presenting any supporting documents. As the opposition, they are fulfilling their role, and we will fulfil ours.”

Speaking at the inaugural session of the All Adivasi Mahasabha’s first annual convention in Runikhata, Chirang district, Singhal defended himself against the accusations, declaring, “There is no place for corruption in my personal life. I was a well-established businessman even before becoming an MLA. If wealth were my priority, I would have remained in business instead of joining politics.”

The controversy erupted on Friday when the Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Congress MLAs moved an adjournment motion seeking an urgent discussion on alleged corruption in the Irrigation Department and irregularities in the procurement of super sucker machines.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia claimed that contracts within the Irrigation Department were allotted in an irregular manner and alleged that super sucker machines were purchased at inflated prices during Singhal’s tenure as Urban Affairs Minister.

However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary disallowed the motion, citing a lack of evidence.

Saikia then urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the House Committee for investigation—a demand backed by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and other opposition leaders.