Irrigation crisis in Majuli, health staff shortages dominate Day 4 of Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 28: Irrigation challenges in Majuli and parts of Upper Assam, along with severe staffing shortages in government health facilities, dominated proceedings on the fourth day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session on Friday, prompting MLAs to seek immediate government action.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, BJP MLA from Majuli , Bhubon Gam said inadequate irrigation infrastructure has severely affected agricultural productivity on the river island.

“Majuli farmers are suffering due to lack of irrigation facilities. If the authorities support irrigation, farmers can cultivate crops twice a year,” Gam stated, adding that he has even restricted the supply of vegetables from Kharupetia to encourage local production.

He said Majuli’s farmers have the potential for self-reliance but are “plagued with issues that have led to decreasing productivity.”

Responding to the concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that irrigation remains a critical concern across several constituencies.

“The issue of irrigation is significant not just for Majuli but across Assam, as it plays a huge role in agricultural development,” Patowary said.

He informed the House that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a review meeting in Dibrugarh on June 15, had announced a special three-year irrigation scheme for Majuli.

Currently, out of 70,460 hectares of farmland in Majuli, only 2,700 hectares are irrigated. Under the proposed scheme, irrigation coverage is set to be expanded to 10,510 hectares, along with two additional approved schemes covering 140 hectares.

Raising a supplementary question, Lakhimpur MLA Naba Kumar Doley highlighted that farmers in Upper Assam have been impacted by recurring drought-like conditions.

“Majuli and Dhakuakhana lie close, and the Kherkota River passes by Dhakuakhana. If major irrigation programmes are taken up in these riverine areas, farmers will greatly benefit,” he said.

While agreeing with the need for expansion, Patowary admitted that major irrigation projects in Assam often show low efficiency.

“The success rate of major irrigation schemes in Assam is low. Investments in schemes like Borolia or Dhansiri do not yield proportional productivity,” he cited.

He instead advocated for medium shallow tube wells and solar shallow tube wells as more cost-effective solutions that offer wider coverage. He assured the House that the concerns raised by Doley would be conveyed to the concerned minister, who was absent.

The session also witnessed strong opposition criticism over the absence of the Health and Irrigation Ministers, with members arguing that ministers must remain present during the limited session period.

Attention then shifted to the health sector, where Opposition MLAs flagged acute staff shortages at rural healthcare facilities.

Congress MLA from Boko, Nandita Das raised concerns about the functioning of the Sontoli PHE, which was upgraded to a Community Health Centre (CHC) over two years ago but continues to operate without sanctioned posts.

“Almost 200 to 300 patients come for OPD every day but there are no sanctioned posts. Permanent positions are lying vacant while NHM workers are being appointed. Even sweepers are not appointed and only one or two staff work for as little as Rs 1,000,” Das said.

She also pointed out that several Grade-IV posts remain unfilled and that residential quarters for doctors are unavailable.

Responding on behalf of the government, Patowary said the administration was aware of the staffing crisis.

“Since posts are vacant, NHM workers have been appointed. Permanent nurses and GNMs will be recruited within a month as per requirement,” he said.

On the issue of sanctioning new posts, he added, “I will speak to the ministry. The Health Department will review the matter as per norms.”