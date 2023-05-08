Irregularities in selection of Orunodoi beneficiaries surface in Barpeta

Barpeta, May 8: Massive irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for Oronodoi scheme has surfaced in Dangra Gaon Panchyat in Assam’s Barpeta district.

As per sources, the name of eligible beneficiaries of Rahampur and Chakabaushi villages under the Dangra Gaon Panchyat in Barpeta were excluded and those ineligible were included in the list of beneficiaries.

The deprived beneficiaries alleged that those involved in the irregularities took money from a section of people and included their name in the list. They also accused the panchayat president Shah Alam and Rahimpur village ward member Zakir Hussain of their involvement in the anomalies.

An aggrieved beneficiary while sharing her ordeal said, “We were asked to pay Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 for inclusion of our name in the list of beneficiaries to avail the benefits of the scheme, however, we were not able to pay the amount following which our name was not included in the list. There are a lot of women who are widows, specially abled as well as divorced; they are the actual beneficiaries of the scheme, but they remain excluded. The Panchayat president and the ward member are demanding money, those who are able to pay their names are included in the list and those who are not able to pay are excluded from the list.”

The deprived beneficiaries have already lodged a complaint with the Barpeta district collector against the tampering of the Orunodai scheme in the gram panchayat. The aggrieved beneficiaries even staged a sit-in protest against the irregularities in the implementation of the Orunodoi scheme.

The further demanded a magisterial level inquiry into the implementation of the Orunodoi scheme in Dongra gram panchayat and prepare a fresh list of beneficiaries.