Irregular rainfall & rising heat affects crops in Assam, net sown area declines

Guwahati, Nov 27: The effects of climate change have been felt in the agriculture sector in Assam and measures have been initiated to deal with the situation.

This was stated by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora in a written reply during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on Wednesday in response to a query by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

Bora said there was a marginal decline in the net area sown in Assam between 2016-17 and 2023-24.

"The impact of climate change has been felt in the agriculture sector in Assam. A decline in rainfall and rise in temperatures have resulted in drought-like condition in Assam as well. Farmers have been affected as their crops depend on rainfall," the minister said.

He added that the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has developed some flood and drought resistant varieties of seeds to deal with the issue and these have been distributed among the farmers under different schemes like the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

Bora further stated that following reports of irregularities during the implementation of the first phase of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the names of ineligible beneficiaries have been removed in the state.