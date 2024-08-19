‘Iron Girls’, Assamese film on Ojapali-Deodhani, shines at Int’l Film Festival of Shimla

Guwahati, August 19: The International Film Festival of Shimla drew to a dramatic close on Sunday night with an Assamese film stealing the spotlight.

Iron Girls, a poignant portrayal of the Ojapali and Deodhani dance traditions, clinched the Special Jury Award in the Best Film category.

Directed by Rajen Das, a professor from Nirmal Haloi College in Patacharkuchi, Bajali district, the film celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of Assam.

Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, presented the award to Das at the historic Gateway Theater, marking a memorable conclusion to the event.

Das, who devoted three years to researching and crafting this cinematic piece, expressed his elation upon receiving the award.

“I dedicate this award to the Ojapali-Deodhani artistes of Assam,” he said, underscoring his deep respect for the traditional performers.

The festival, which ran from August 16 to 18, was inaugurated by the acclaimed Bollywood actress Seema Biswas.

The 10th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla attracted participants from 22 foreign countries and 27 Indian states, along with representatives from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The festival, organised in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Himachal Pradesh Government, showcased a diverse array of films, including those from Assam.

The festival was further graced by the presence of co-director Minakshi Das, actors Asha Bardoloi and Jasmine Das, and child artiste Parthib Pinak Das.

Ojapali, an ancient and sacred dance form infused with shamanistic elements, remains a vibrant part of Assam’s cultural landscape.

The film’s success at the festival not only highlights the artistic heritage of Assam but also brings global recognition to the state’s unique traditions.