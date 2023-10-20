Irani gang members arrested in Assam, 40 mobile sets recovered

Silchar, Oct 20: In a major catch, Cachar Police arrested three members of the alleged Irani gang of mobile snatchers from Silchar on the eve of Durga Puja celebrations.

Additional SP headquarters Subrata Sen informed the media on Friday that in a special operation launched by the town branch of Silchar, three notorious mobile snatchers who are part of the alleged Irani Gang were arrested from Madhurband area and as many as 40 high end mobile phones were recovered from their possession.



The Additional SP further informed that the snatchers came from Sahabganj of Jharkhand a week ago and were residing at a rented house in Madhurband. “We are interrogating the arrested trio for more links on mobile thefts. The value of the mobile sets recovered is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh. From preliminary investigation, we could learn that they are also part of various instances of ATM thefts. Further interrogation and investigation is underway,”



On the other hand, when asked about if any steps would be taken to ensure security of the commoners during the festive days, the Additional SP informed that following the directions of the SP Cachar, security measures have been beefed up and the traffic personnel have trained to curb any instance of snatching in and around the town area and also across the district.

Cachar Police officials have urged people to reach out to the District Police if anyone faces any harassment during the Puja days