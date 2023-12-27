IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar promoted to IGP Rank

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Dec 27: The Deputy Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (on Central Deputation), IPS officer Dr Sanjukta Parashar has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix. She will take charge from January 1, 2024.
Dr Sanjukta Parashar was promoted in a major reshuffle, transferring several Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and other police officers of different ranks on Tuesday.
The following is the full list of the police officials who have been transferred in the major reshuffle:
- Ms. Shambhavi Mishra, IPS (RR-2019), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Udalguri is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Margherita, Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Hemanta Kr. Boro, APS transferred.
- Ms. Somalin Subhadarsini, IPS (RR-2019), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jalukbari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ditumoni Goswami, APS transferred.
- Shri Nishant Saurabh, IPS (RR-2020), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against existing vacancy.
- Ms. Anchal Chauhan, IPS (RR-2020), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Sub- Divisional Police Officer, Rangia, Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Sizal Agarwal, IPS promoted to Senior Time Scale.
- Ms. Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap, IPS (RR-2021), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandmari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Gautam Ch. Kumar, APS transferred.
- Shri Rajat Kumar Pal, IPS (RR-2021), Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dhubri is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bilasipara, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over charge Smti. Smriti Rekha Phukan, APS transferred.
- Shri Deepak Kumar, IPS (RR-1994), Additional Director General (Trg.). Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Higher Administrative Grade + (HAG+) in Above Super Time Scale-il in Level 16 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Deepak Kumar Kedia, IPS (RR-1999), Inspector General (HQ), National Security Guard (NSG), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) in Above Super Time Scale-l in Level 15 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Dr. Dhananjay Parshuram Ghanawat, IPS (RR-2010), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admin.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Nilesh Tryambak Sawakare, IPS (RR-2010), Addl. Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Rakesh Roushan, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Y. T. Gyatso, IPS (RR-2010), Director, Bureau for Monitoring Trial, Department of Home, Govt. of Sikkim (On Inter-State Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Rajveer, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Mojibur Rahman, IPS (SPS-2010), Superintendent of Police (V&AC-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-I of IPS in Level 13A of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Mohneesh Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Shankar Brata Raimedhi, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police (Admin), National Investigation Agency (NIA) Hqrs, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Smti. Subashini Sankaran, IPS (RR-2011), Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commissioner of Transport, Govt. of Assam is promoted to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level are Windows 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Mohneesh Mishra, IPS (RR-2011), Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Shankar Brata Raimedhi, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police (Admin), National Investigation Agency (NIA) Hqrs, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Smti. Subashini Sankaran, IPS (RR-2011), Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Commissioner of Transport, Govt. of Assam is promoted to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level in the Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Rafiul Alam Laskar, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General (INT/MAC), Directorate General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
- Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General of Police (L&O), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024.
Next Story