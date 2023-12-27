IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar promoted to IGP Rank

Guwahati, Dec 27: The Deputy Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (on Central Deputation), IPS officer Dr Sanjukta Parashar has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix. She will take charge from January 1, 2024.

Dr Sanjukta Parashar was promoted in a major reshuffle, transferring several Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and other police officers of different ranks on Tuesday.

The following is the full list of the police officials who have been transferred in the major reshuffle: