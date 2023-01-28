IPS GP Singh set to be new DGP of Assam, to succeed Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Guwahati, Jan 28: As DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta is set to retire on January 31, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that IPS GP Singh will be the next Director General of Assam.

The CM made the announcement at a function held to distribute appointment letters to family members of victims of terrorist violence.

Meanwhile, GP Singh took to twitter today and thanked Chief Minister Sarma for the opportunity to lead the glorious Assam police.





With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I look forward to the opportunity of serving the people of Assam. Gratitude to the Honourable Chief minister Assam for reposing trust in me to lead the glorious Assam Police. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 28, 2023

Singh, is a 1991-batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.