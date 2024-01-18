IPS Anand Mishra awaiting resignation approval attached to Assam Police HQ

Guwahati, Jan 18: According to an order issued by the Assam Government’s Home Department on Thursday, IPS Officer Anand Mishra has been attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati.

Mishra, who previously served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Lakhimpur district, has been transferred and attached to the Assam Police Headquarters until the acceptance of his resignation from the Indian Police Service and subsequent relief from duty.

The official order stated, "In the interest of public service and in pursuance of this Department's letter eCF No: 429948 dated 17.01.2024, Shri Anand Mishra, IPS (AM:2011), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur is transferred and attached to Assam Police Headquarters till relieved from Indian Police Service after formal acceptance of his resignation."

Following Mishra's resignation, IPS officer Ms. Aparna N has been appointed as the new SP of Lakhimpur. Previously, she was serving as the principal of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat's Dergaon.

Ms. Aparna N assumes the role as per the government order, which states, "In the interest of public service, Ms. Aparna N, IPS (AM:2014) Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur vice Shri Anand Mishra, IPS transferred."



