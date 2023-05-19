IPL betting: Two held in Cachar with Rs 39 lakhs

Silchar, May 19: In a major catch, Cachar Police arrested two persons involved in illegal betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches and seized cash of Rs. 39 lakh and other equipment.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Thursday that the two arrested accused hailed from Sibaji Nagar area of Silchar and were actively involved in the foul play.

“Besides the huge sum of cash, one laptop, eight mobile phones including iPhone, bank cheques, ledger books and ATM cards were also seized.

We suspect some more persons to be involved in the illegal betting racket on IPL matches and soon they will also be traced and caught," Mahatta said.