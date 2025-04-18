IPL betting racket busted in Titabar, kingpin Sanjeev Kalwar and three aides arrested

Titabar, April 18: In a major crackdown on illegal betting activities, the Titabar police arrested four individuals involved in an IPL gambling racket late last night, including the alleged kingpin Sanjeev Kalwar. Acting on specific inputs, a large police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tarun Goel raided Kalwar’s residence at Chari Ali in Titabar, unearthing a widespread betting operation linked to Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The meticulously planned operation lasted for several hours, during which police conducted a thorough search of the premises. The raid resulted in the arrest of Sanjeev Kalwar and three of his employees, who were reportedly managing various aspects of the illegal betting syndicate.

During the raid, authorities seized a large amount of cash, multiple mobile phones, and a trove of incriminating documents that point towards extensive gambling activity spanning not just Titabar, but also other parts of the district.

According to police sources, Sanjeev Kalwar had been under surveillance for his alleged involvement in IPL betting for an extended period.

He is believed to be the ringleader of a larger gambling nexus operating across several areas, particularly active during the ongoing IPL season. His arrest is being seen as a significant blow to illegal betting operations in the region.

SDPO Tarun Goel stated that further investigation is underway to trace the wider network of associates and financial transactions linked to this gambling ring. Police are also examining digital and physical evidence recovered during the raid to identify other potential suspects.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious betting-related activities as efforts continue to clamp down on illegal gambling during the IPL season.