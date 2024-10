Guwahati, Oct 19: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) Bongaigaon refinery, on Saturday, issued a clarification regarding the allegations of non-payment of workers' wages.

“Engagement of contractual workers at Bongaigaon Refinery is done by the Contractors for contractual jobs awarded to them and not by the Refinery authorities,” the IOCL said in its clarification.