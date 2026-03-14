IOC assures 11–13 days of LPG stock in Assam, booking hit by glitches

Guwahati, March 14: The Indian Oil Corporation said there was enough LPG stock to ensure smooth supply for the next 11-13 days, but admitted that consumers were finding it difficult to book refills due to glitches in the online booking platform.

“There will not be any problem in the next eleven days. There is enough stock. The government has also directed the four refineries to ramp up production,” IOC’s CGM (LPG) Amarjyoti Bordoloi said on Friday.

He, however, admitted that due to a surge in bookings, the online platform has developed glitches.

“There is panic due to the West Asia crisis. Bookings and call volumes have surged by five to seven times. IOC is trying to fix the issue. The online system should work fine by this evening or tomorrow,” he said.

The four refineries produce around 1100-1200 MT of LPG, which is around 35-40 per cent of the State’s requirement.

“In fact, Assam is in a better situation compared to other states as a good chunk of the requirement is met by local production,” Bordoloi said.

He also claimed there is no disruption in the imports to the State.

Appealing to people not to panic, IOC has urged consumers to book their requirement using other platforms like WhatsAPP booking, mobile app and BBPC platforms. A second booking will be allowed only after 25 days of the delivery of the previous cylinder.

The rationing of commercial LPG continued, with the government supplying it only to priority consumers like hospitals and educational institutions.

A new guideline has also been issued allowing IOC to supply commercial LPG on government request and to food processing sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that action would be taken if anyone is found over-purchasing cylinders.

“The Chief Secretary reviewed the situation yesterday with the DCs. I will also hold a meeting with the DCs tomorrow. Administrations have been asked to monitor and crackdown on incidents of over-purchase of LPG. The world is facing a crisis. We need to be cautious to tide over the crisis,” Sarma added.

Staff Reporter