International tourists’ inflow up in Assam; State pitching for film tourism

The northeastern state of India is promoting itself as a film-tourism friendly destination.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation for cross promotion of tourism in both the states.

“We are putting a lot of effort into promoting film tourism in the state and making it the most film tourism-friendly state by facilitating shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and providing necessary support to attract filmmakers. Assam, which is well connected to any part of the country, with excellent road infrastructure and peaceful conditions, is known for spiritual, wildlife, river and adventure tourism,” said Jayanta Malla Baruah, Assam’s Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill Development Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

“Assam’s tourism sector has recorded 511 per cent and 763 per cent growth in domestic and foreign tourists’ inflow respectively in 2022 compared to 2021 as per January 2023 data. In the state’s new tourism policy, special focus has been given on ease of doing business and facilitating single window clearance for Film Tourism,” said Kumar Padmapani Bora, IRS, Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation.

“We are going to implement the policy aggressively and promote Assam as the ultimate Film Tourism destination in consultation with the film fraternity and tourism stakeholders. With New Tourism Policy 2022, prepared in consultation of World Bank and with State’s constant endeavour towards promoting private investments in tourism sector, government has signed mega hospitality projects by renowned groups like Tata, Hyatt in places like Kaziranga, Manas. State has recently granted industry status to tourism sector which would certainly be a major boost for private investments into the state,” he added.

Assam has launched a state-of-the-art website of Assam Tourism as single point contact for inbound tourists having facilities of online bookings of hotels and safaries. State has also granted industry status to tourism sector and Assam is one of the few states in India to grant such status. Assam is committed for a tourist and investment friendly tourism destination with sustainable and responsible tourism as its prime objectives.

According to WTTC, India is ranked 10th among 185 countries in terms of travel & tourism’s total contribution to GDP in 2019. During 2019, contribution of travel & tourism to GDP was 6.8 per cent of the total economy, Rs 1,368,100 crore (US$ 194.30 billion). In 2020, the Indian tourism sector accounted for 39 million jobs, which was 8 per cent of the total employment in the country.

The travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20. The Indian airline travel market was estimated at ~US$ 20 billion and is projected to double in size by FY27 due to improving airport infrastructure and growing access to passports. The Indian hotel market including domestic, inbound and outbound was estimated at ~US$ 32 billion in FY20 and is expected to reach ~US$ 52 billion by FY27, driven by the surging demand from travellers and sustained efforts of travel agents to boost the market.