Assam

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

By The Assam Tribune
Mangaldai July 21: In a historical development towards conservation of Tiger in India and Assam as well the field staff of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve of Darrang district has been awarded the International Ranger Award, 2022 .


This was announced in a ceremonial award function held in Kigali city in Rwanda Africa organized jointly by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) on Wednesday evening. Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve is the only winner in the country and among twelve winners in the four continents of the world.


The award carries a citation and cash prize of 10,000 US dollars to carry forward their dedication and outstanding contribution. Talking to this newspaper, a delighted Field Director of the National Park and Tiger Reserve, Pradipta Baruah has said that the day of announcement of this very rare achievement would be written in 'golden letters' in the history of the National Park and Tiger Reserve. He informed that a team of fifteen frontline staff have been identified for the award for their outstanding hardwork in safely bringing back strayed Tigers from thickly populated residential villages and also maintaining cordial relationships with the affected villagers.

The Assam Tribune


