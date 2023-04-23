International Earth Day: 6 ton garbage removed from Barak river bank

Silchar, Apr 23: As a part of International Earth Day initiative, a Barak river cleanup drive was organised at Shib bari Road, Tarapur by Silchar NCC cadets alongwith Pollution Control Board Assam Regional Laboratory Office, Silchar together with Silchar Municipal Board and NGO Robinhood Army.

Navaneeta Nath, assistant executive environmental scientist working at the Pollution Control Board informs The Assam Tribune on Sunday that around 6 ton garbage was removed from the river banks and disposed in collaboration with Silchar Municipal Board.

She added to that the local residents were requested to dispose the household garbage in the common garbage bins provided by the local bodies.

The Pollution Control Board official further said that river water sample was collected and demonstration on water parameters like PH and COD, BOD was also given to the NCC cadets by Pollution Control Board representatives.