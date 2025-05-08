Internal discord erupts in Assam TMC as party president moves police against VP

Guwahati, May 8: Internal strife within the Assam unit of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) spilled into the open after state unit president Romen Chandra Borthakur filed an official complaint against senior vice president Dulu Ahmed at Dispur Police Station.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, Borthakur has alleged that Ahmed, along with his close aide Sanjib Mahanta, threatened and sent “vulgar” messages to him via WhatsApp.

According to the complaint, on May 2, Ahmed sent a series of abusive and threatening messages between 1:25 pm and 1:36 pm. The incident reportedly occurred while Borthakur was at his office in Jayanagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Borthakur claimed that Ahmed verbally abused him without provocation, apparently due to Borthakur’s lack of response to earlier messages sent over the past 20–25 days.

The complaint further states that on May 6, Mahanta, who is from Sualkuchi, sent another threatening WhatsApp message, warning Borthakur with a “deadline” of May 12.

“I feel it’s a threat to my life,” Borthakur wrote, requesting police protection and legal action.

He also said he plans to escalate the matter by filing a formal complaint with senior party leaders and other law enforcement authorities.

When contacted, officials at Dispur Police Station confirmed they are investigating the matter. “We are examining the evidence. Once verified, the FIR will be officially registered,” an officer told The Assam Tribune.

Vice president Ahmed, when reached out for comment, did not deny sending the messages but levelled serious counter-allegations. “Yes, I told him he would have to answer for the financial mess he has created,” Ahmed said.

He alleged that party funds earmarked for recent panchayat election activities were not properly utilised and claimed that many TMC workers in Assam were dissatisfied with Borthakur’s leadership.

Ahmed also accused Borthakur of maintaining secret ties with the Congress party, citing a recent meeting with senior Congress leader Harish Rawat. “This has upset many Trinamool Congress workers in Assam,” he added.

He reiterated his claims of financial mismanagement, stating that irregularities in fund distribution during the recent elections had left the state unit in disarray.