Inter-State vehicle syndicate busted in Ledo, key accused arrested

Doomdooma, Sept 25: A major inter-state vehicle syndicate was unearthed in Ledo under the Margherita co-district of Tinsukia district, where unsuspecting vehicle owners were trapped in fraudulent rental and EMI agreements, only to have their vehicles sold off in other states without their consent.

Acting on multiple complaints, Ledo police outpost incharge and his team arrested one accused identified as Dipak Jha, a youth alleged to be a key member of the racket.

Police said the syndicate primarily targeted owners of four-wheelers, especially Bolero pick-up vehicles. The accused lured the victims with promises of paying bank EMIs or monthly rentals, signing agreements, and making advance payments. After gaining trust by paying instalments for a few months, the vehicles were fraudulently transferred and sold out-side Assam.

The scam came to light after more than 30 complaints were lodged. During a late-night operation on Tuesday, police apprehended Jha and recovered details of several illegally transferred vehicles. Victims, mostly young vehicle owners, flocked to the Ledo police outpost on Wednesday in hopes of retrieving their vehicles.

Police sources revealed that the syndicate may have already collected and sold over 100 vehicles across state borders. Apart from Jha, a woman is also suspected to be involved and has been absconding with several vehicles. Investigators suspect that a powerful network of car dealers may be backing the operation, making it a highly organized racket.

"This is a new, daring tactic by vehicle syndicates. We are probing deeper into the network, and more arrests will follow," said a police officer.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious while renting or leasing out vehicles and to thoroughly verify agreements before handing over documents or keys.