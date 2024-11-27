Integrated communication, outreach programme underway

Guwahati, Nov 26: A three-day Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) on Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Samman campaign, a year-long celebration commemorating the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Indian Constitution and India's establishment as a Republic, was inaugurated on Monday at the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA) located at Amingaon.

Justice Soumitra Saikia of Gauhati High Court was present in the event as the chief guest. During the inaugural address, he underlined the steps that can be taken to improve the working of the constitution, including adoption of technology, capacity building, training of judicial officers, law students, outreach programmes, strengthening of ADR mechanisms, promoting judicial accountability.

"Justice should not only be done but also be seen to have been done, promoting transparency," Justice Saikia said.

Organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Guwahati, under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with NLUJAA, the three-day outreach programme will end on November 27. It aims to encourage discussions on constitutional rights, duties and roles of citizens in upholding the constitution, to increase awareness about legal rights and the significance of the National Constitution Day.

Vice Chancellor, Cotton University, Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, spoke on how the constitution provides safeguard against the system of classification and discrimination.

In his speech, Vice Chancellor of National Law University, Dr KVS Sarma stressed on the need of rule of law backed by a robust constitution. He highlighted how the breakdown of constitutional machinery can bring unrest and instability in a nation.

Additional Director General, Prasar Bharati, North East Zone, Ashish Bhatnagar shared his thoughts on Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Samman and spoke on the role that the public broadcaster has been playing in upholding the noble values of the constitution.

"Akashvani provides a unique sense of solemness and reliability. It disseminates information on government policies, educational programmes and many more," he said.

Bhatnagar welcomed the students present at the inaugural ceremony to utilize Akashvani to further promote the legal rights of citizens.

In the event, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication, North East Zone, Kripa Shankar Yadav spoke on the Hamara Samvidhan-Hamara Samman campaign and how the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is engaged in taking the campaign forward among the masses.

"The three-day programme, organized by CBC Guwahati, in collaboration with NLUJAA has curated sessions and panel discussions along with inter-university quiz and debate competitions to achieve the objective of increasing awareness about legal rights and the significance of the National Constitution Day. The inter-university quiz competition witnessed an active participation of students across various universities, including Gauhati University, NLUJAA, RGU, Bhattadev University, and many others," a statement said.

Legal-aid camps in various parts of Kamrup district will be held to reach out to the general public on legal topics, including women's legal rights, child labour laws, disability rights, child protection, child marriage prevention and more as part of the initiative, with the aim to increase awareness around crucial legal topics. Street plays are also planned as part of this awareness event.

Meanwhile, University Law College, Gauhati University today celebrated the Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, to honour the adoption of the Constitution of India and the immense role played by the members of the Constituent Assembly.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University and Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, along with other dignitaries were present in the event.

Principal in-charge of University Law College, Gauhati University, Dr Dipankar Das, delivered the welcome address of the event.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta while inaugurating the event, talked about the relevance of the Constitution of India, its role in shaping the nation and the responsibilities of the citizens in upholding constitutional values.

-By Staff Reporter