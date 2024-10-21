Innovative ideas shine at Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 21: The much-anticipated Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 wrapped up successfully on Monday, featuring an exciting prize distribution ceremony and an exhibition at NEDFi House in Dispur.

The event, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs across Assam, received overwhelming support, attracting over 1,500 registrations and shortlisting 587 ideas across six sectors.

Sponsored by the Women Cell of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department of the Government of Assam and implemented by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC), the Ideathon highlighted the innovative spirit of Assam's women.

Brig. Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), Managing Director of NEHHDC, welcomed attendees and expressed his admiration for the participants’ creativity. He highlighted NEHHDC's commitment to support capacity-building, resource-access, and marketing for emerging entrepreneurs, showcasing the state’s rich heritage through their innovative ideas.

“We reached out to as many women as possible, aged 18 to 50, across several districts of Assam for this initiative. After the first screening, we shortlisted over 1,500 applicants, narrowing it down to 500 for advanced mentorship,” Singh said.

The event celebrated the culmination of a four-month mentorship programme, during which award winners shared their experiences and insights gained throughout their journey.

Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, praised the efforts of women entrepreneurs, highlighting their significant role in the socioeconomic development of the state.

He assured participants of the government’s continued support in creating an enabling environment for women-led businesses. “I am optimistic that the selected ideas will not only contribute to Assam's economy but will also inspire more women to pursue entrepreneurship,” Chakravarthy said.

Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, Advisor to NEHHDC, stressed the importance of mentorship in transforming innovative ideas into successful enterprises. She announced the upcoming launch of a dedicated mentorship and incubation programme to provide participants with expert guidance, training, and market linkages, ensuring the sustainability of their ventures.

Manjurani Gogoi Talukdar, Joint Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department, echoed the sentiment of support for women entrepreneurs.

She encouraged participants to take advantage of the government’s resources and platforms, assuring that such initiatives would continue to foster women's empowerment.

The event was further graced by representatives from the Industries Department, including Indira Kalita, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, and Vaishali Nayak, Joint Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department.

Dr. Lalit Sharma, Director of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), was also among the special guests.

As the event concluded, participants showcased a diverse range of innovative ideas, from technology solutions to creative products rooted in Assam’s culture and heritage.

The winners were awarded impressive prizes, including Rs. 1,50,000 for first place, Rs. 1,00,000 for second place, and Rs. 75,000 for third place.

Special recognition was also given to categories such as “Homemaker with an Innovative Idea”, “Women in Technology”, and “Three Best Student Ideas”.