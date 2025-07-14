Inmate found dead in Nalbari Jail bathroom, suicide suspected

Nalbari, July 14: The body of an inmate of Nalbari District Jail was found on Sunday night in a bathroom of the prison.

The deceased, identified as Satyendra Mahapatra, hailing from Baksa district’s Dalgaon was found hanging in a bathroom of the prison.

Following the discovery of the body, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Udeshna Deka highlighted that as per procedure, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“We have informed the police and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed and they are on their way,” Deka told the press on Monday.













The body of the deceased has been taken for post-mortem (AT Photo)

According to the ADC, Mahapatra was convicted in 2019. “He was imprisoned in 2015 and was convicted for murder in 2019,” Deka said.

The ADC highlighted that Mahapatra had made previous attempts to commit suicide but had failed.

“Shortly after was he imprisoned in 2015, the deceased had attempted to commit suicide; it was around 2016-2017,” Deka said.

The ADC highlighted that regular health camps are organised where Mahapatra was not diagnosed with any issues.

“We conduct regular mental health checkups and psychiatrists visit the prison regularly to conduct mental health camps. He was paralysed on side, but that apart, he did not show any signs or problems of mental health issues,” Deka said.