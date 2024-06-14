Inmate dies in Dibrugarh jail, family receives body in wheelchair

Dibrugarh, Jun 14: A tense situation prevailed in Assam’s Dibrugarh district after an inmate who died inside the jail was handed over to the family members in a wheelchair.

As per sources, the youth identified as Shailaja Borgohain from Tingkhong's Gandhia Puroni village died mysteriously in Dibrugarh Central Jail.



The shocking incident came to light after the central jail authorities handed over the dead body to the family members on Thursday.



The deceased prisoner was brought to the jail three days ago and was kept on the premises of the central jail till 5 p.m.



The whole incident raised concerns about violations of human rights.

