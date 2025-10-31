Info panel asks APSC to keep records of candidates’ education, medium of study

Guwahati, Oct 31: In a significant move, the Assam Information Commission has advised the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) to keep the records of educational background and the medium of instruction of the candidates who pass the APSC-conducted examinations.

Hearing a petition filed by Kailash Chandra Sarma, State Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta made the remark in his order recently.

The petitioner had earlier filed an RTI application before the APSC seeking information related to the APSC (CCE) Main Examination, 2022. Through the application, the petitioner requested the APSC authority to provide information on the number of candidates called for the viva voce, the number of selected candidates for appointment in different posts, and out of them how many have completed their schooling under CBSE and under SEBA, respectively.

He further sought the number of successful candidates having completed their schooling from SEBA in vernacular medium.

Initially, the APSC informed the petitioner that information on the number of candidates called for the viva voce and the number of selected candidates are available in its official website.

On the other hand, the APSC stated that the information related to the number of candidates, who have completed their schooling under CBSE and under SEBA, and number of successful candidates having completed their schooling from SEBA in vernacular medium, were not in their records.

During the hearing, the petitioner showed a sample application form having a provision where a candidate needs to provide information about the examination conducting body in the “schooling details” section.

Thereafter, the Commission instructed the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) of the APSC to provide information in connection with the query.

In connection with another query, the APSC SPIO informed that since the medium of instruction is not mentioned in the candidates’ application forms, churning out of the same will require time to be spent by a substantial number of APSC staff.

The petitioner then requested the Commission to allow him to check the relevant documents of the successful candidates to find out their medium of instruction. But the Commission did not allow the same and directed the APSC to give an appropriate reply as per provision of the RTI Act, 2005.





By

Staff Reporter