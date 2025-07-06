Infiltration, population surge in Assam pose long-term security threat

Guwahati, July 6: Demographic change in Assam is a matter of serious concern not only for the State but also for the entire country as there is every possibility of fundamentalist forces taking advantage of the changing scenario.

Official sources admitted that demographic change is like a "time bomb" for the indigenous people of the State. Sources pointed out that the Muslim population in Assam in 2001 census was around 30 per cent and it in-creased to around 35 per cent in the 2011 census. The percentage is likely to touch at least 40 per cent in the next census due in 2027. The decadal growth of Hindu population between 2001 and 2011 was around 16 per cent, while the Muslim population grew by 29 per cent during the same period.

Sources revealed that at one point of time, infiltration from Bangladesh was a major issue. Though the rate of infiltration has come down due to strong steps taken by the Government, the population control measures have not been successful among a particular section of society.

Sources said the Central and State Governments would have to take up population control measures among all sections of society.

The Hindu population in neighbouring Bangladesh is dwindling and the active fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh have already started attempts to establish roots in Assam with the help of the immigrant population.

The security forces have so far been able to deal with the threat. But if the Muslim population in Assam becomes more than 50 per cent, the old demand for inclusion of Assam in Bangladesh may rise again. However, sources admitted that Government of India would never allow Assam to become a part of Bangladesh.

On the threat to the chicken neck corridor connecting the North East region with the rest of the country, sources said that threat from China and Bangladesh cannot be overlooked. More so because the demography of the area has also changed due to infiltration from Bangladesh. However, the Government is fully prepared to deal with any such threat, sources added.

Sources admitted that from quite some time, China has been trying to come closer to the area through Bhutan and in 2017, China tried to take over the Doklam area, which was thwarted by the Indian Army.